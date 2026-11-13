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Noah Lewis Embraces His Style as Raptors 905 Coach
By Zulfi Sheikh via Sportsnet.ca,,7 days ago
It was minutes into the Raptors 905 season opener when Noah Lewis leaned past assistant coach Isaiah Fox for a better view of the game and remembered something important. “Oh wait, I can stand up. I can be on the court.” Because over the last five years, the Comox, B.C. native had been in many roles within the Toronto Raptors — from joining the organization in 2021 through the Wayne and Theresa Embry fellowship program, to running a G League offence alongside former 905 coach Eric Khoury shortly after, and then spending the last couple of seasons as a video…