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California voted for a $25 billion mortgage assistance program. Will it help Bay Area renters become homeowners?
By Natalie Hansonnhanson@chicoer.com,7 days ago
California voters have greenlighted up to $25 billion in bonds to fund second mortgages that are intended to help more renters become homeowners and spur new home construction. Now supporters’ claims that the new state-backed loan program could support more than 900,000 home purchases and spur the construction of 190,000...