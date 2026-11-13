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California Voters Approve $25 Billion Housing Bond, Though North Bay Impact Remains Uncertain
By Jeff Woodworth,7 days ago
California voters have approved Proposition 37, authorizing up to $25 billion in bonds to fund state-backed second mortgages aimed at helping middle-income renters purchase newly built homes. The Press Democrat reports passed with 62 percent of the statewide vote, the program allows the California Housing Finance Agency to offer down...