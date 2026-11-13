undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Internet Invitational Star Blasts Barstool Amid Tournament Controversy
By Henry DiGennaro,7 days ago
The 2026 Internet Invitational has been packed with drama, but the controversy has extended beyond the tournament’s conclusion. Internet Invitational participant Sam Heung Min has launched a furious public response to criticism surrounding his conduct at the event, taking aim at Barstool Sports commentators, Kevin Kisner and the tournament’s organization.
1