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Cargojet fleet optimization boosts productivity, fuels record Q3 revenue
By Eric Kulisch,7 days ago
Cargojet credited new strategic initiatives involving the integration of the Canadian overnight network with international operations and introduction of more scheduled charter services, which improved asset utilization, for propelling the company to record third-quarter revenue and operating profit. The streamlined operation has allowed the company to better connect global markets...