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Key North Bay Races Remain Too Close to Call Over a Week After Election Day
By Jeff Woodworth,7 days ago
More than a week after Election Day, thousands of unprocessed ballots have left several major races across Sonoma and Napa counties undecided. According to the Press Democrat, in the 4th Congressional District, Democrat Eric Jones maintains a four-percentage-point lead—more than 8,000 votes—over longtime incumbent Mike Thompson, leaving Thompson needing nearly 60 percent of the remaining ballots to win.