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How Oncology Nurses Can Dismantle Lung Cancer Stigma
7 days ago
Lisa Carter-Bawa, PhD, MPH, APRN, explains how blame keeps patients from lung cancer care and how nurses can counter that stigma in the community. Stigma that frames lung cancer as self-inflicted can keep patients from screening, symptom reporting, and treatment, and oncology nurses can disrupt it through the words they choose and through sustained community engagement, according to Lisa Carter-Bawa, PhD, MPH, APRN, ANP-C, FAAN, FSBM, director of the Cancer Prevention Precision Control Institute at the Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation and deputy associate director for community outreach and engagement at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center.