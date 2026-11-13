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2027 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Isiah Rivers-Rodriguez, WR, Graceland University
7 days ago
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2027 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect at my position in the NFL draft is my ability to read the field. I was always told that I have a good eye for knowing coverages and where the soft spots would be in defenses. I know how to manipulate defenders to create opening for me and my teammates. To go along with that I have good awareness and contact balance so catching in traffic is easy and one of my strengths. I am also a willing blocker on the field. And my teammates trust me to be in the right place at the right time. Wether that be for a run, a screen or even blocking down field. My teammates know I won’t take a play off.