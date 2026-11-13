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Celebrate the Sounds of Christmas at Williams Baptist University
By IL Editor,4 days ago
Get into the Christmas spirit with The Arrival – A Christmas Concert, presented by the Northeast Arkansas Chorale under the direction of Dr. Trent Broussard!. This special evening will feature beautiful Christmas favorites, the Arkansas premieres of two choral works, a performance by the Northeast Arkansas Male Chorus, and an audience Christmas carol sing-along!
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