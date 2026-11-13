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‘Once Upon a Time in Harlem’ and the passing of a torch
By Sammie Purcell,8 days ago
Filmmaker William Greaves shot the footage that you see in “Once Upon a Time in Harlem” over the course of several hours in 1972 at a cocktail party at Duke Ellington’s house in New York City. That party was attended by the last living luminaries of the Harlem Renaissance – people like Aaron Douglas, Richard Bruce Nugent, Arna Bontempts, and Gerri Major.