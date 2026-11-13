undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Brandon Sanderson’s 10 best books, ranked by their Goodreads score
By Ryan Epps,7 days ago
Brandon Sanderson has become one of modern fantasy's most beloved authors, building an enormous readership through sprawling series like Mistborn and The Stormlight Archive. Since debuting with Elantris in 2005, he's earned a reputation for meticulous plots that culminate with crazy twists and emotional payoffs. His characters make his stories so enduring, with Sanderson frequently featuring multiple storylines and protagonists facing sacrifice, redemption, duty, and purpose in unforgiving worlds.