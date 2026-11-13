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Microsoft global outage disrupts Outlook, Teams and Copilot in 74 countries
By Peter Sonner,8 days ago
Microsoft’s global outage continued into Friday, November 13, 2026, disrupting Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services more than 12 hours after the company first acknowledged widespread technical problems. Microsoft reported early signs of recovery following infrastructure restarts, software patches and traffic optimization measures. However, services remained unstable...