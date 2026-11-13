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Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B) Q3 2026 profit falls 28% to $22.1 bn
By Yana Keller,8 days ago
Manufacturing, service and retail earnings rise 12%. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A, BRK.B) reported a 28.2% decline in third-quarter 2026 net earnings to $22.1 bn, compared with $30.8 bn a year earlier, as lower investment gains and weaker insurance results offset stronger earnings from its railroad, energy and industrial businesses. Operating...