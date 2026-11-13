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Bill Cosby of Elkins Park accused of not paying $59M in sexual assault damages
8 days ago
Bill Cosby, the 89-year-old disgraced actor/comedian and resident of Elkins Park, “has not paid a single dollar” of awarded damages to Donna Motsinger, Fox News reported. In March, Cosby was ordered by a civil jury in California to pay $19.25 million in damages to Motsinger, who Cosby allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted after escorting her to one of his comedy shows in 1972.