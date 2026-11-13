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California storms bring flooding, Sierra snow and 35-foot waves as El Niño pattern develops
By Nataly Kramer,8 days ago
A series of Pacific storms is forecast to bring heavy rain, mountain snow and dangerous coastal conditions to California and the western United States beginning Friday, November 13, 2026. The first system will affect the San Francisco Bay Area, western Oregon and Washington before moving inland. Another storm is expected...
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