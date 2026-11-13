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St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Glenside to launch 125th anniversary celebration with celebratory hymn festival on Nov. 15
8 days ago
The public in Glenside and surrounding communities is warmly invited to a hymn festival at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, to launch St. Paul Lutheran Church’s yearlong 125th anniversary celebration. Led by guest musician Andrew Senn, Director of Music at Redeemer Episcopal Church in Bryn Mawr, the event...
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