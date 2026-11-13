undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
RiverStone International assumes $400 mn of SiriusPoint legacy liabilities
By Yana Keller,4 days ago
RiverStone International has completed a loss portfolio transfer (LPT) transaction with SiriusPoint (NYSE: SPNT), assuming a portfolio of legacy reinsurance liabilities with net liabilities of approximately $400 mn. The agreement is the first transaction between the two companies and forms part of SiriusPoint’s efforts to simplify its operations, strengthen its...