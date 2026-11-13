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Deutsche Bundesbank warns of rising risks to German banks and insurers
By Tetiana Mykhailova,5 days ago
Germany’s financial system remains resilient, but rising credit risks, elevated asset valuations and vulnerabilities in real estate financing could expose banks and insurers to substantial losses, according to the Deutsche Bundesbank’s Financial Stability Review 2026. The central bank warned that German insurers face losses through three channels if...