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Max Monnig Is Making His Broadway Debut in The Great Gatsby, His 1st Professional Musical
8 days ago
Max Monnig is currently making his Broadway debut in the 1920s-set Nathan Tysen-Jason Howland-Kait Kerrigan musical The Great Gatsby at the Broadway Theatre. Monnig recently stepped into the role of wealthy socialite Tom Buchanan, succeeding John Behlmann in the hit musical based on F. Scott Fitzgerald's seminal novel. Marc Bruni directs the production with choreography by Dominique Kelley.