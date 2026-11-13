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Alec Baldwin Will Lead Industry Reading of Autobiographical Play From Survivor Star Jonathan Penner
7 days ago
Alec Baldwin will star in an upcoming industry reading of Horror: A Love Story, a new autobiographical play from former Survivor contestant Jonathan Penner. The presentation is planned for November 18 in Manhattan. The work tracks Penner's relationship with his wife, film director Stacy Title, after Title gets a life-changing...