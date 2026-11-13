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No. 10 Mavericks Play for Outright NSIC Title Saturday Against MSU Moorhead in the Fargodome
7 days ago
Coming off a heartbreaking, final minute loss to then-No. 22 Augustana on Senior Day last Saturday, the No. 10 Minnesota State football team looks to bounce back in the 2026 regular season finale versus MSU Moorhead Saturday at 12 p.m. at the Fargodome in Fargo, N.D. The Mavericks enter with a 9-1 record overall and an 8-1 mark in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and, with a win Saturday, would win the outright NSIC Championship for 2026. MSUM enters at 6-4 overall and 5-4 in NSIC play.
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