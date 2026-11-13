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On Veterans Day, House pushes through massive and controversial veterans bill
By Eleanor Fitzgerald, San Antonio Report,8 days ago
Despite concerns over veteran disability compensation, Republicans pushed through a huge veterans’ benefits bill on a voice vote Wednesday. Clinging to the final days of their majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, Republicans were finally successful in passing the divisive Take Care of America’s Veterans Act. The...