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Duke Energy offers money-saving tips as colder temperatures arrive in Indiana
By WOWO News,8 days ago
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WOWO) — As colder temperatures move into Indiana, Duke Energy is sharing several ways residents can reduce heating costs and conserve energy. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s Friday, with overnight lows dipping below freezing through the weekend. Gusty northwest winds could make conditions feel even colder, with some areas potentially seeing snowflakes.
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