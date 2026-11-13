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AST SpaceMobile AT&T Verizon partnership targets satellite service in 2027
By Peter Sonner,8 days ago
AST SpaceMobile is preparing to introduce direct-to-device (D2D) satellite connectivity for AT&T and Verizon customers, targeting initial intermittent coverage across the US by the end of 2026 and beta trials in early 2027. The company is developing a satellite network capable of connecting directly to conventional smartphones, potentially supporting text...