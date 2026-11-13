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The Opener: MVPs, Phillips
By Charlie Wright,7 days ago
Awards season is officially over. Not many surprises this year, though the players receiving down-ballot MVP votes are always intriguing. A massive 40/40 season earned Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong the NL MVP award. It was a unanimous decision. Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani finished second, followed by Brewers second baseman Brice Turang. PCA was the engine of an offense that led the league in scoring. He recorded 9.8 WAR per Baseball Reference and 10.6 WAR per FanGraphs. Both marks easily paced all players. Some interesting names to receive down-ballot votes were free agent first basemen Jake Bauers and Ty France, along with the Nationals duo of James Wood and CJ Abrams.