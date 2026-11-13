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Weekend Weather Forecast: Rain and snow showers continue
By Meteorologist Drew Montreuil,7 days ago
As low pressure pulls away from the area on Friday, only stay flurries will be left behind for Friday and the first part of Saturday. Then, a weather disturbance will pass through, teaming up with Lake Ontario to produce widespread rain and snow showers late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. A few showers and flurries will linger into Sunday morning, but dry weather will then take over. Sunshine and temperatures in the 50s will return by Tuesday and remain for most of the rest of next week.