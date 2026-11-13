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'Beefy Frank' series joins Animation+ lineup
By Jared Corwin, co-executive director, Silver Lake Shorts,7 days ago
'Beefy Frank' is a prime example of the power of independent animation and what happens when artists make bold and original work without permission outside of the traditional linear or streaming landscape.”. Franklin Square native Jason Alvino, 53-year-old, and Oceanside native Mike Carlo, 46-year-old, currently living in Pasadena, CA, have...