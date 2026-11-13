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DIVISION SHOWDOWN: The Keys to Victory for the Green Bay Packers vs the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10
By Gil Martin,3 days ago
The Green Bay Packers return to Lambeau Field for a big division showdown with the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. The Packers enter this game with a 6-3 mark while the Vikings are 6-2. The Packers are coming off a 45-27 win over the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Vikings are coming off a 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. Here are the keys to victory for the Packers in their Week 10 meeting with the Minnesota Vikings.