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President Trump Taps Two Democrats in Bipartisan Slate of SEC and CFTC Nominees as Both Agencies Run Short-Handed
By Micah Zimmerman,8 days ago
President Donald Trump sent the Senate four nominees for the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday, his first picks for either agency in about a year and the first Democrats he has put forward for them. Former CFTC Commissioner Kristin Johnson, a Democrat, and...