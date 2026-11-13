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Commvault makes personnel moves in wake of CFO departure
By ROI-NJ Staff,8 days ago
Commvault, based in Tinton Falls, announced Nov. 13 that Danielle Abrahamsen, chief accounting officer, has been appointed interim chief financial officer, effective Dec. 1. Abrahamsen succeeds Gary Merrill, who is leaving to pursue an opportunity at another company outside the industry. Merrill will serve as an advisor to Commvault through the end of its fiscal year. Commvault has engaged Spencer Stuart to help identify its next CFO.