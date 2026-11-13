undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Oklahoma Ethics Commission sets public hearing date for proposed rules changes
By Lionel Ramos,7 days ago
The proposed rule would require candidate campaigns and political action committees to disclose when they use what Ethics Commission officials call "synthetic media" in political communications. The exact definition is still pending, but it includes using AI-generated or significantly altered communications to convey something untrue that a reasonable person might...