undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Lockport Bus Center Opening Scheduled With 115 New School Buses
By Erica Campos,7 days ago
Lafourche Parish School District scheduled a Wednesday ribbon-cutting for a new Transportation Center in Lockport, alongside the planned introduction of 115 brand-new, air-conditioned 2027-model school buses and the formal launch of a fleet partnership with First Student. The ceremony was scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 6419 LA 308. The district's transportation system previously ran largely on paper routing and relied on an aging, inconsistently maintained fleet.
2