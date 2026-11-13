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Needham Police Search for Missing 18-Year-Old Cole Davison Near South Street
By Will O'Brien,7 days ago
Needham police are actively searching for 18-year-old Cole Davison to check on his well-being, with the effort concentrated near 1000 South Street and involving search-and-rescue teams, K9 units and drones equipped with thermal imaging. Authorities are asking residents to avoid the area entirely so trained teams can work without interference.