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Taiwan Toothbrush Giant Acumen Picks Gallatin for First U.S. Plant, 50 Jobs
By Alicia Jones,7 days ago
A Taiwanese toothbrush manufacturer is setting up its first U.S. factory in Gallatin, bringing a $20.2 million investment and 50 initial jobs to a city that already counts more than 40 manufacturers among its employers. Acumen plans to build a 90,000-square-foot facility that will turn out toothbrushes and oral care products for American consumers as well as export markets, with production expected to start in 2027.