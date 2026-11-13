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Colorado Springs Soaks Up One Last Warm, Sunny Day Before Chill Moves In
By Joelle Padilla,7 days ago
Pikes Peak Region Skyline Viewpoint — Weather Coverage Scenic Backdrop. Colorado Springs is starting Friday partly sunny, with a high near 60°F and light winds turning southeast. The day will be cooler than Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 34°F overnight. The forecast then calls for a cooler weekend, with a chance of showers Saturday night. The National Weather Service forecast lists those conditions for Colorado Springs.