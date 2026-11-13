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NYX Stain Loud Combines Lip Color and Gloss in One Stick
By Fashion Editorials,4 days ago
NYX Professional Makeup introduces Stain Loud Lip Stain & Gloss, a dual-ended lip product that combines long-wearing color with a glossy finish. The new release features a precision staining marker on one end and a vanilla-scented lip gloss on the other, allowing users to create a complete lip look with a single product. Available in 20 coordinated shade combinations, Stain Loud offers everything from neutral nudes and soft pinks to deep browns, reds and unconventional lavender tones.