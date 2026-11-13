undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Pop-Up Museum Highlights Route 66’s Passage Through North Lawndale
By Michael Liptrot,7 days ago
NORTH LAWNDALE — Get your kicks celebrating Route 66’s centennial anniversary at a pop-up museum in the Central Park Pink Line stop in North Lawndale. Neighbors and officials cut the ribbon earlier this week on “Route 66 @ 100 in North Lawndale,” an interactive museum inside the Pink Line station at 1915 S. Central Park Ave. The pop-up includes history exhibits, games and pop culture memorabilia related to Route 66’s history locally and nationally.