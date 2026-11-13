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League of Legends Relaunch Showcase Set for Worlds 2026 Final
By Arkadiy Andrienko,8 days ago
On November 14, Riot Games will present the relaunch of League of Legends during the Worlds 2026 grand finale. The match will start at 22:00 Moscow time, and new details about the game will be revealed during the broadcast of the tournament. According to preliminary statements from the developers, the presentation will allow for a better understanding of the scale of the upcoming changes, but a full-fledged screening of the updated version will not take place yet.