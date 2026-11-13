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Whistleblower highlights alleged RMCH failures
By Gallupsun Staff,7 days ago
I am submitting this formal complaint to request an independent, impartial investigation into serious concerns regarding the leadership, contracting practices, patient safety, financial oversight, and alleged retaliation against employees at Rehoboth McKinley Christian Health Care Services. My concerns are not limited to my own termination. They involve the future stability...