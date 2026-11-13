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Carbon Footprint Methodology For TPE Verified
8 days ago
Kraiburg TPE's product carbon footprint methodology has passed an independent review by Dekra Assurance Services GmbH, confirming compliance with ISO 14067:2018 for cradle-to-gate carbon footprint calculations of thermoplastic elastomers. The review, documented with a Certificate of Verification, gives customers greater confidence in the methodological basis behind the product carbon footprint,...