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NJ health officials warn of potential measles exposures at Morris County locations
By Jay Edwards,7 days ago
MORRIS COUNTY, N.J. — The New Jersey Department of Health is warning residents about potential measles exposures at several Morris County locations after an out-of-state resident visited New Jersey while infectious. According to health officials, the individual visited locations in Whippany, Morris Plains and Morristown between Nov. 6 and...
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