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‘Heartland’ Director Shana Feste on Turning Jessica Chastain Into a Country Music Star
By Jack Giroux,8 days ago
Heartland is a country star noir mystery. Not a film audiences see every week. From writer-director Shana Feste, the Country Strong and Run Sweetheart Run director crafts a thriller around the country music scene in Nashville, Tennessee. The star is Misty Jones (Jessica Chastain), who’s a hard-knuckled and tight-lipped anti-hero...