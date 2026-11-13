undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
This Day In Country Music (11/13/2026)
By DANA MCDONALD,8 days ago
The 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards were held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Carrie Underwood hosted the event with special guest hosts Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton, celebrating legendary women in country music. Winners included: Kacey Musgraves who won Female Vocalist of the Year and Music Video of the Year for “Rainbow”. Single of The Year went to “God’s Country” by Blake Shelton. Luke Combs won Male Vocalist of the Year, Old Dominion won Vocal Group of the Year and Musical Event of the Year was “Old Town Road (Remix)” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.