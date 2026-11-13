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Delray Beach cancels St. Patrick’s Day, Pride events due to new anti-diversity state legislation
By Lorena EstradaIsabella Fernandez de Cueto,7 days ago
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Delray Beach canceled its St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Pride events for 2027, citing a new anti-diversity law in Florida. The city announced the cancellations on a Facebook post Tuesday in which it referenced the law, which takes effect Jan. 1. The announcement...