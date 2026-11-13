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Renovated Capitol Theatre To Present Christmas Show
By Shannon McFarlin,7 days ago
Union City, Tenn.–Can you believe it is almost time to open The Capitol Theatre in two weeks!?. They are so excited to open the doors once again and for you to experience the magic of Christmas in our newly-renovated Capitol Theatre in downtown Union City! Make plans to attend the opening show, “Christmas at the Capitol,” on Sat., Nov. 28, 2026. Masquerade Theatre Alumni from over the past three decades will all be on stage together singing some of your favorite Christmas classics. You do not want to miss this special night!
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