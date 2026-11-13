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Second Officer Dies After Being Injured In Crash
By jsalinas,5 days ago
The Kyle Police Department is announcing the death of a second officer after a rollover crash in Comal County last Sunday. The department stated on Thursday that Austin Brennan died from injuries he suffered in the crash. The accident happened around 1 a.m. on FM 1102 near Winding Way. Investigators say a pickup truck ran off the road and rolled over, ejecting two passengers.