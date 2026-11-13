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LG Energy Solution develops rapid cell-level EV battery diagnostics
By Puja Mitra,7 days ago
LG Energy Solution has developed Re.Pulse, a software-based diagnostic solution that evaluates the state of health (SoH) of electric vehicle (EV) batteries in under ten minutes. The system uses pulse-based measurements to assess battery condition during vehicle operation or after battery removal, providing data for maintenance, repair, and end-of-life decisions.