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Student Senate rolls up its sleeves to organize annual blood drive
8 days ago
As we enter the season of gratitude and giving, some Warwick Valley High School students have already begun giving... by the pint!. Seniors Ileana Del Valle, Gabriella Romero and Beckett Ketchum were among many who gave blood for the first time at the school’s annual blood drive on November 12. The drive, coordinated by the Student Senate and its advisor, Jim O’Brien, brought a steady flow of donors to the old gym.