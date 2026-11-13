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By the Numbers: West Virginia Mountaineers Grind Out 75-61 Home Victory Over Mercer
By WV Sports Now,7 days ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers secured a 75-61 victory over the Mercer Bears on November 12, 2026, at Hope Coliseum in Morgantown. West Virginia dictated the matchup’s terms from the opening tip-off, yielding zero lead changes and allowing the game to be tied just twice. Holding a narrow 31-28 advantage at halftime, the Mountaineers found their offensive rhythm after the break, pouring in 44 points to pull away for the regular-season win.