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Usman Nurmagomedov’s Punishment For Attacking Merab Dvalishvili Officially Confirmed
By Daniel Feliciano,7 days ago
Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili have found out their punishments for getting into a brawl in an Abu Dhabi hotel earlier this week. UFC star Merab was filming an interview for RAF Wrestling, where he was scheduled to compete this weekend against Marlon Moraes in a crossover bout, when he was approached by Usman and his entourage in the hotel lobby and attacked by the group.